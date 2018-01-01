Hyatt Centric Enters Georgia

Hyatt announced plans for Hyatt Centric Boulevard Batumi in Georgia, Property Georgia announced.

This is the first precedent of an international hotel brand entering the country since the start of the pandemic. Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Alliance City LLC for the development of Hyatt Centric Boulevard Batumi.

Expected to open in 2025, the hotel will offer 180 guestrooms including 14 suites, a restaurant and lobby bar, fitness and spa facilities as well as 5,920 square feet (550 square meters) of event space. Hyatt Centric Boulevard Batumi is expected to mark the introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand to Georgia and the ninth Hyatt Centric hotel in Europe.

Set to be located at the start of Rustaveli Avenue, Batumi’s main street, Hyatt Centric Boulevard Batumi will be nestled on a seafront promenade overlooking Batumi Beach. Guests will be able to enjoy being in the heart of the action with many of the neighborhood’s top attractions within walking distance, including the Batumi Boulevard park and the belle époque architecture of the Old Town. The hotel will be built as part of the Alliance Centropolis, a new mixed-use development that comprises residential apartments, the World Trade Centre Batumi, and a shopping and entertainment arcade.



“We are focused on growing Hyatt’s brand footprint in locations that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, and owners. We are thrilled to collaborate with Alliance City LLC to bring the Hyatt Centric brand to Batumi, a popular Black Sea destination, as we continue to expand Hyatt’s brand presence across European destinations,” said Takuya Aoyama, vice president of development for Europe and Africa, Hyatt. “Batumi is a delightful place to visit with unique culture, and we look forward to welcoming savvy travelers who are eager to explore all that the city has to offer."

Batumi, Georgia’s second-largest city, was named Europe’s leading emerging tourism destination by World Travel Awards in 2019 and 2020, making it a perfect location to introduce the Hyatt Centric brand – one of Hyatt’s fastest-growing lifestyle brands – to Georgia.

“We are excited to work alongside Hyatt on this development and bring the Hyatt Centric brand’s spirit to Batumi,“ said Akaki Songulia, CEO of Alliance City LLC. “The Hyatt Centric brand is synonymous with adventure and being in the center of the action, which makes it a perfect addition to our existing and ever-growing portfolio in Europe.”

Hyatt Centric Boulevard Batumi is expected to mark the ninth Hyatt Centric in Europe, joining the ski resort Hyatt Centric La Rosiere in the French Alps, Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin, Hyatt Centric Levent Istanbul, Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid, Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale, and Hyatt Centric Murano Venice, as well as Hyatt Centric Cambridge, which is slated to open in 2021, and Hyatt Centric Reykjavík, which is expected to debut in 2022.